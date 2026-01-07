Markets
Siemens, NVIDIA To Build Industrial AI Operating System

January 07, 2026 — 12:54 am EST

(RTTNews) - Siemens and NVIDIA (NVDA) announced a expansion of their strategic partnership. The companies aim to develop industrial and physical AI solutions that will bring AI-driven innovation to every industry and industrial workflow, as well as accelerate each others' operations. NVIDIA will provide AI infrastructure, simulation libraries, models, frameworks and blueprints, while Siemens will commit hundreds of industrial AI experts and leading hardware and software.

The partnership will also add AI-assisted capabilities such as layout guidance, debug support, and circuit optimization to boost engineering productivity.

RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
