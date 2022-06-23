Siemens Mobility Gets Order For Additional 50 Charge Locomotives From Amtrak

(RTTNews) - Siemens Mobility said Amtrak, the National Railroad Passenger Corporation of the United States, has ordered an additional 50 Charge Locomotives from the company. This order builds on initial order of 75 locomotives in 2018, with the first having entered service in February 2022. The company noted that the total contract value of up to $2 billion includes the original contract for $850 million.

Siemens Mobility said the ALC-42 locomotives are being manufactured at the company's North American rail manufacturing facility in Sacramento, California. The new locomotives are designated as ALC-42 for Amtrak Long-distance Charger, 4,200-horsepower. They will primarily replace Amtrak P40 and P42 diesel-electric locomotives.

