Siemens finalizing deal to acquire Altair Engineering, Bloomberg reports

Siemens (SIEGY) is close to agreeing a deal to acquire Altair Engineering (ALTR) and a deal could be announced as soon as tomorrow, Eyk Henning and Liana Baker of Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the matter. Siemens is putting the finishing touches on a transaction, sources told Bloomberg. Shares of Altair are up 7% to $109.19 following the report.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ALTR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.