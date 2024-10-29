Siemens finalizing deal to acquire Altair Engineering, Bloomberg reports

Siemens (SIEGY) is close to agreeing a deal to acquire Altair Engineering (ALTR) and a deal could be announced as soon as tomorrow, Eyk Henning and Liana Baker of Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the matter. Siemens is putting the finishing touches on a transaction, sources told Bloomberg. Shares of Altair are up 7% to $109.19 following the report.
