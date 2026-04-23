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Siemens Energy Raises FY26 Outlook On Strong Demand

April 23, 2026 — 04:03 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Siemens Energy AG (SMERY) on Thursday listed its full-year outlook for 2026, driven by a strong performance in the first half of the year and solid demand in the market. The company also shared some good preliminary results for the second quarter.

The company is now looking at revenue growth between 14 percent and 16 percent, with a profit margin before special items estimated to be around 10 percent to 12 percent. They expect net income to be about 4 billion euros and free cash flow before tax to be close to 8 billion euros.

In the second quarter, Siemens Energy saw orders hitting 17.7 billion euros, which is a 29.5 percent increase, along with revenue reaching 10.3 billion euros, up 8.9 percent. Net income rose to 835 million euros, and profit before special items was 1.16 billion euros, marking an 11.3 percent margin.

The growth was mainly fueled by strong results in Grid Technologies and Gas Services, and Siemens Gamesa showed signs of improvement, although it's still dealing with losses.

SMERY is currently trading at $220.40, up $11.81 or 5.66 percent on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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