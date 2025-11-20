Markets

Siemens Energy To Launch EUR 6 Bln Share Buyback Program Through 2028

November 20, 2025 — 06:49 am EST

(RTTNews) - Siemens Energy AG (SMNEY, ENR.DE), a German energy technology company, on Thursday said it plans to repurchase up to 6 billion euros of its own shares by the end of fiscal 2028 as part of its long-term capital allocation strategy.

The company said the buyback program is intended to enhance shareholder value while supporting its broader financial framework.

The company serves as the guarantor for the bonds with ISINs XS2601458602 and XS2601459162.

Siemens Energy is currently trading 6.10% higher at EUR 115.60 on the XETRA.

