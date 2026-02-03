Markets

Siemens Energy To Invest $1 Bln In US To Meet Surge In Electricity Demand

February 03, 2026 — 08:10 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Siemens Energy AG (SMNEY.PK, ENR.DE, 1ENR.MI), a German energy company, said on Tuesday that it has decided to invest $1 billion to boost production in the U.S. and significantly expand its workforce to meet a surge in electricity demand.

The U.S. has been experiencing an unparalleled surge in electricity demand as the country is rapidly expanding data centers, artificial intelligence infrastructure, and modern industrial electrification.  

The program will include several brownfield expansions, plans to raise transformer production and services, and strategies to boost the production of large gas turbines. The company will also construct a brand-new factory in Mississippi that will build essential grid components.  

Christian Bruch, CEO of Siemens Energy, said: "The current policy environment has contributed to this momentum. The Trump Administration has made energy security, a reliable and resilient grid, and growing U.S. manufacturing jobs a priority. This has supercharged the energy demand which is supporting new investments across the energy sector."

The expansions are planned across North Carolina, Alabama, New York, Texas, and Florida.

Siemens Energy will recruit over 1,500 highly skilled staff in manufacturing, operations, and engineering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.