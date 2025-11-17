Markets

Siegfried Names Tania Micki CFO

November 17, 2025 — 01:18 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Siegfried (SFZN.SW) announced Tania Micki will join as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Committee, effective July 1, 2026. She will succeed Reto Suter, who has served as CFO since 2017. Tania Micki joins Siegfried from Tecan Group AG, where she has served as CFO since 2020.

Separately, Tecan Group (TECN.SW) said Tania Micki will continue in her role through May 2026 to ensure a smooth transition. Tecan will nominate her successor in due time, leveraging the company's succession planning process.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TCHBF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.