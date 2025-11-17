Siegfried Names Tania Micki CFO

(RTTNews) - Siegfried (SFZN.SW) announced Tania Micki will join as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Committee, effective July 1, 2026. She will succeed Reto Suter, who has served as CFO since 2017. Tania Micki joins Siegfried from Tecan Group AG, where she has served as CFO since 2020.

Separately, Tecan Group (TECN.SW) said Tania Micki will continue in her role through May 2026 to ensure a smooth transition. Tecan will nominate her successor in due time, leveraging the company's succession planning process.

