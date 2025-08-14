Sidus Space Sales Jump 36 Percent

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) rose 36% year over year to $1.3 million in Q2 2025, This growth reflects a strategic pivot away from legacy services to new commercial models.

Net loss (GAAP) widened by 36% to $5.6 million for Q2 2025 as operating costs, including headcount and technology investments, climbed.

Cash position declined from $15.7 million as of December 31, 2024, to $3.6 million as of June 30, 2025.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU), a developer and operator of AI-driven satellite platforms, released its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, on August 14, 2025. The most notable highlight from the earnings release was a 36% increase in revenue, reaching $1.3 million (GAAP) for Q2 2025, as the company pursued a strategic shift from legacy engineering services to more commercial offerings centered on its LizzieSat platform and the Orlaith AI ecosystem. No Wall Street estimates were available for this period. Despite the revenue progress, the company reported a wider net loss (GAAP) and continued a high cash burn rate, pointing to ongoing challenges on the path to profitability. Overall, the quarter showcased progress in innovative product rollouts and international expansion but underscored persistent financial headwinds as investments outpaced near-term returns.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change Revenue $1.3 million $0.93 million 36 % Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $(3.9) million $(3.2) million -22% Net Loss $(5.6) million $(4.1) million "(37 %)" Gross Profit (Loss) $(1.0) million $(0.84) million -19 % Cash Position (end of period) $3.6 million $1.4 million 157 %

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) designs, manufactures, and operates satellites equipped with proprietary AI-driven technologies. Its primary products include the LizzieSat modular satellite platform and advanced analytics services delivered through its Orlaith AI ecosystem. These solutions serve commercial, defense, and government customers seeking flexible, real-time data from orbit.

The company has recently focused on transitioning from project-based, legacy engineering services toward commercial, recurring-revenue models tied to its satellite constellation and AI software. Key success factors include vertically integrated manufacturing, rapid R&D cycles, and the ability to deliver adaptable satellite solutions at competitive costs. Strategic growth depends on further technology innovation, partnership-driven expansion into international markets, and effective management of regulatory compliance for satellite launches and operations.

Quarter in Review: Financial and Operational Performance

Sidus Space reported $1.3 million in GAAP sales—a 36% increase from the prior year. Gross margin, however, remained negative, with the gross loss expanding by 22% to $1.0 million (GAAP) compared to Q2 2024. The company attributed this margin decline to a revenue mix more heavily weighted toward ramping commercial services rather than legacy high-margin contracts, as well as increased depreciation on capitalized satellite and technology assets.

Operating expenses remained high, with Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses (GAAP) growing 38% year over year to $4.3 million. The company cited headcount growth, launch schedule rescheduling, and increased operational scaling as the primary drivers. Depreciation and amortization, key non-cash expenses, rose 87%. These increases contributed to a wider adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.9 million (non-GAAP), 24% worse than the prior year quarter. At the bottom line, net loss (GAAP) increased to $5.6 million—driven by strategic investment and depreciation.

Operationally, the second quarter brought tangible achievements. Sidus completed the commissioning of LizzieSat-3, its third modular satellite featuring an autonomous, machine-learning-powered attitude and control system. This milestone allowed the company to debut advanced on-orbit analytics tied to its Orlaith AI product suite—proprietary analytics software integrated with FeatherEdge hardware designed for processing satellite data in real time. The LizzieSat-3 deployment signifies the beginning of a scalable, next-generation constellation concept targeting rapid, flexible data delivery to government and commercial customers.

The company also advanced its international reach and product ecosystem. It deployed the Orlaith AI software in Asia, marking a first for Sidus in the region, and continued ramping up its 24/7 Mission Operations Center for round-the-clock spacecraft monitoring. Patent protection expanded as it received a Notice of Allowance for its modular satellite platform design, supporting IP-based licensing options. Notably, Sidus amended an existing lunar satellite manufacturing agreement with Lonestar Holdings, increasing its potential contract value to $120 million, though revenue from this project is deferred until milestone attainment. The period saw no dividend declared or change in payout policy. NASDAQ:SIDU does not currently pay a dividend.

Technology, Market Position, and Revenue Mix Context

LizzieSat is Sidus Space’s signature product family: modular satellites designed for multi-mission operations in space. Through internal manufacturing, the company can rapidly assemble and customize satellite configurations, accelerating delivery cycles and accommodating mission-specific technology including sensors, AI processors, and advanced communications modules.

Orlaith AI ecosystem comprises both hardware (FeatherEdge processors) and software (Cielo real-time analytics), enabling on-board autonomous data processing and analytics. These technologies aim to provide customers with near real-time intelligence for applications such as Earth observation, maritime awareness, and defense monitoring. Recent business initiatives have also focused on bringing new command and data handling systems, like the SOSA-Aligned VPX single board computer, to market—targeting customers in defense and commercial aerospace who require rugged, adaptable computing.

Management highlighted a strategic pivot away from legacy engineering services as the main reason for the changes in revenue composition and margin. Despite an increase in backlog, including the sizable $120 million lunar satellite manufacturing contract, Sidus has not yet recognized revenue from these new multi-year deals as of Q1 2025.

Cost pressures remained a challenge. Operating expenses such as SG&A and cost of revenue rose considerably, reflecting the investments needed to scale production, build operational infrastructure, and cover increased depreciation. The decline in gross margin was further driven by increased depreciation on rapidly deployed new satellites and higher labor and material costs inherent in the company's ramp-up phase.

Cash, Capital, and Outlook

Sidus Space ended Q2 2025 with a cash position of $3.6 million (GAAP), up from $1.4 million a year earlier, but down substantially from $15.7 million at December 31, 2024. The company burned through roughly $12 million in cash during the first half of 2025, including funding for satellite launches and ongoing R&D. Management noted a recent capital raise that provided additional runway for its technology initiatives. At the present trend, however, sustaining current spending levels will place pressure on liquidity unless losses narrow or further financing is secured. No dividend policy change or payment was announced.

For the second half of FY2025, management emphasized continued focus on commercializing its satellite and AI product offerings and closely aligning operational spending with contract-driven milestones. However, the company did not provide formal quantitative guidance for the next quarter or full year. NASDAQ:SIDU does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

