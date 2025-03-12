News & Insights

Sidus Space And Warpspace Partner To Launch Next-Gen Satellite Communication Joint Venture

March 12, 2025 — 01:59 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Sidus Space (SIDU) Wednesday has signed a Memorandum of Understanding or MOU with Warpspace, a Japanese space-tech company specializing in high-speed communication networks. The agreement lays the foundation for a Joint Venture aimed at advancing next-generation satellite communications and mission operations.

Carol Craig, CEO of Sidus Space, emphasized that the collaboration is a major milestone, integrating Sidus' mission expertise with Warpspace's secure communication system, WarpHub InterSat, to enhanceglobal marketofferings. Similarly, Hiro Mori, CEO of Warpspace USA, highlighted the synergy between the two companies in accelerating optical communication technologies for improved space connectivity.

Work on the Joint Venture is set to begin immediately, with both companies focusing on defining the next steps for implementation.

SIDU is currency trading on $1.8494 or 4.4717% higher on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

