Sidus Space and the Expanding Space Economy

By ProcureAM Research

In a space industry often defined by launches and large-scale satellite constellations, Sidus Space* (NASDAQ: SIDU), a constituent of the Procure Space ETF® (NASDAQ: UFO), is taking a more integrated and quietly strategic approach: combining hardware, space-based data, and AI-driven analytics.

The Rise of a New Space Player

Founded with the mission of “bringing space down to Earth,” Sidus Space represents a new generation of vertically integrated space companies that don’t just build satellites but also operate them and monetize the data they produce.

At its core, Sidus Space is a space infrastructure-as-a-service company. That means it provides end-to-end capabilities across the entire satellite lifecycle:

Satellite design and manufacturing like its flagship LizzieSat platform

Launch integration and mission operations

AI-powered data analytics from orbit

Hardware and component manufacturing for space systems

Unlike traditional space firms that specialize in just one segment, Sidus aims to control the full “tech stack”: hardware, software, and data.

This vertical integration is key. It allows the company to move faster, reduce costs, and offer bundled services to customers ranging from government agencies to commercial enterprises.

A Microcosm of the New Space Economy

Sidus Space’s LizzieSat satellites highlight a major shift in the space economy: data is now the real product. These satellites aren’t just orbiting cameras, they are equipped with AI systems capable of processing data in space, reducing the need to send raw data back to Earth.

This enables:

Faster decision-making thanks to near real-time insights

Lower bandwidth costs

Scalable data services across industries

In practical terms, this means applications like monitoring climate and environmental changes, tracking maritime and aviation activity, and supporting national security and defense operations. The shift toward data-as-a-service from orbit is one of the defining characteristics of today’s space economy.

Sidus Space in the Broader Space Economy

The global space economy is evolving into a multi-layered ecosystem, typically broken into three segments:

Upstream (Infrastructure): This includes rockets, satellites, and launch services. Sidus plays here through manufacturing and satellite deployment.

Midstream (Operations & Platforms): This covers mission operations and satellite networks. Sidus contributes via mission planning and constellation management.

Downstream (Data & Applications): This is where the biggest growth is happening turning space data into usable insights. Sidus is heavily focused here with AI-powered analytics and data services.

By operating across all three layers, Sidus Space positions itself as a full-stack space company, rather than a niche provider.

Why Companies Like Sidus Matter

The space economy is projected to grow into a trillion-dollar market1, driven by demand for connectivity, Earth observation, and defense capabilities. Companies like Sidus are important because they:

Lower the barrier to entry for customers who want space-based data without building satellites

Accelerate innovation through smaller, faster, and cheaper satellite systems

Enable commercialization of space beyond government missions

Sidus’s approach combining manufacturing, AI, and data services mirrors a broader industry trend toward platform-based space businesses.

A Snapshot of the New Space Era

Sidus Space embodies many of the defining traits of the modern space economy. While still early in its growth journey, the company reflects where the industry is headed: toward a future where space is not just explored, but actively commercialized, digitized, and operationalized.

Investors looking for exposure to Sidus Space, as well as a diversified portfolio of constituents involved in all aspects of the space economy, may want to consider the Procure Space ETF® (NASDAQ: UFO).

For more information about the Procure Space ETF®, visit www.ProcureETFs.com.

1“The Space Report 2025 Q2,” Space Foundation, July 2025, www.spacefoundation.org

Important Information:

*As of April 27th, 2026, Sidus Space (SIDU) was a 0.29% holding in the Procure Space ETF® (NASDAQ: UFO).

For a complete list of holdings in UFO, visit: https://procureetfs.com/ufo/. Fund holdings and sector allocations are subject to change at any time and should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

Please consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before you invest. This and other important information is contained in the Fund’s summary prospectus and prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting procureetfs.com. Read carefully before you invest.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The Fund is also subject to the following risks: Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the funds. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Aerospace and defense companies can be significantly affected by government aerospace and defense regulation and spending policies. The exploration of space by private industry and the harvesting of space assets is a business based in future and is witnessing new entrants into the market. Investments in the Fund will be riskier than traditional investments in established industry sectors. The Fund is considered to be concentrated in securities of companies that operate or utilize satellites which are subject to manufacturing delays, launch delays or failures, and operational and environmental risks that could limit their ability to utilize the satellites needed to deliver services to customers. Investing in foreign securities are volatile, harder to price, and less liquid than U.S. securities. Securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies may experience much more price volatility, greater spreads between their bid and ask prices and significantly lower trading volumes than securities issued by large, more established companies. The Fund is not actively managed so it would not take defensive positions in declining markets unless such positions are reflected in the underlying index. Please refer to the summary prospectus for a more detailed explanation of the Funds’ principal risks. It is not possible to invest in an index.

UFO is distributed by Quasar Distributors LLC.