Side Hustle Year in Review: The 4 Gigs That Paid Best in 2025 — Will They in 2026?

Paying all your bills and then having some extra money leftover is hard to do on one single income stream in 2025. That’s why it pays, literally, to have a side hustle to earn a little bit more outside of your regular day job. Even so, as the economy changes and shifts from year to year, what might have been a lucrative source of revenue this year might not hold up in the next one.

Here is a review of all the side hustles that paid the best in 2025 and some predictions on if they will continue to be good sources of additional income in 2026.

Web Developer

Most web developers are earning an average $50 to $95 an hour, according to Andrei Kurtuy, career expert and co-founder at Novoresume, who also pointed out that it is the perfect gig for coders with a passion for making websites fast, secure and timely.

“AI-assisted coding is expected to continue slashing rates for beginners in the coding field in 2026,” Kurtuy said, “but specialists will likely remain in high demand for their critical support with custom integrations.”

Online Tutor

While AI tutors have been flooding the market to provide generic practice help to eager learners, Kurtuy pointed out how this has only served to skyrocket the value of human-led accountability and coaching.

“Tutors are making $20 to $45 an hour in 2025 and have the potential to make even more in 2026 as specialized group coaching gains more interest,” Kurtuy explained. He noted that a Bachelor’s Degree is generally required to do this side hustle.

Social Media Manager

Kurtuy stated that new waves of startups and mom-and-pop shops have found their way onto social media in 2025, increasing the demand for social media managers who have generally made $25 to $75 an hour when freelancing.

“2025 has seen a decline in the success of static content and rigid scheduling and those capable of creating quality short-form video and reacting swiftly to trends are likely to thrive as 2026’s social media managers,” Kurtuy added.

Personal Trainer

For those with a passion for wellness and nutrition, Kurtuy highlighted that expanding beyond basic workouts to offer advice on diet, overall fitness and accountability has allowed many to make between $30 and $80 per hour for live coaching sessions in 2025.

“As 2026 draws closer, trainers with skill in customizing wellness programs and offering genuine support will have a unique edge,” Kurtuy explained.

