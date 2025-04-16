Side Gigs With Perks: Get Free Stuff With These 5 Hustles

According to the LinkedIn Workforce Confidence survey, 31% of Americans reported having a side hustle besides their primary job.

While the pay for side hustles will vary depending on the type of gig that you pursue, there are many side gig options for those looking for additional perks. Numerous side hustles come with free stuff, so you can save money and enjoy items at no cost to help stretch your budget.

These are five side gigs that offer free things as an additional perk to the money you could earn

Product Testing & Reviews

“Companies are always looking for feedback on their products, and some give away free items in exchange for customer reviews,” said Erika Kullberg, an attorney, personal finance expert, and founder of Erika.com. “Whether it’s tech gadgets, beauty products, or food samples, product testers get to try out new items before they hit the market.”

You can start by looking for gigs on platforms like UserTesting or Influenster to see what testing job opportunities are available.

Kullberg shared that this is not only a fun side gig that comes with free goodies, but you can earn up to $100 per hour if you specialize in a valuable niche like high-end electronics. According to ZipRecruiter, the average hourly rate for a product tester is $37, but this will depend on the type of products you get into. Some opportunities involve writing detailed reviews, and others may require video testimonials.

Brand Ambassador/Promotional Work

Promotional work could be the ideal side hustle if you have an outgoing personality and enjoy interacting with people. Kullberg noted that brands hire ambassadors to promote their products at events, stores, and festivals. This job can include perks on top of pay, like free merchandise, food samples or event tickets.

You can expect to earn an average of $20/hour, but you could also save money by not paying to get into activities that would typically cost you. For example, you could become a brand ambassador for your favorite running shoe company or software and then get paid to promote the products at events.

Event Staff

Kullberg shared that working as event staff is a great way to earn money while gaining free entry to major events. She added that the roles vary from ticket scanning and security to working at concession stands or assisting VIP guests. Many of these gigs will also provide complimentary food and drinks during shifts so you could save on normal expenses on top of making some extra cash.

The pay rate for event staff is $31/hour, but there’s potential for tips and overtime. As a bonus, some even allow staff to enjoy parts of the event during breaks. With increasing prices for events like concerts or conferences, you could save money by getting a free pass.

Social Media Management/Collaborations

If you’re already regularly posting on Instagram or TikTok, turning that into a side hustle can offer some really fun perks if you focus on social media collaborations with local brands. Claire Duarte, a social media and digital marketing influencer expert at Fresh Starts Registry, elaborated on this: ” A brand might offer a free meal, product, or experience in exchange for a post or story shoutout — especially if your audience is local and engaged. I’ve had everything from spa treatments to family-friendly outings comped this way, and it’s a great way to try new things while building relationships with brands.”

Earnings will depend on your following size and the budget of the local brand you’re working with. Duarte noted that influencer rates vary, but micro-influencers (under 20K) can earn $100-$500 per post, with higher rates for full campaigns or video content.

You could also turn your side gig into a social media manager role, which pays $31/hour. As a social media manager, you could work for a local brand or business that you’re already spending money on and obtain perks along with your compensation.

Affiliate Marketing

Affiliate marketing is a side hustle that can be a mixture of the others on this list. With this side hustle, you promote products you believe in for a commission or some sort of compensation. You may get various free things as an affiliate, from digital courses to exclusive access to materials.

You could also combine some of these other side hustles with affiliate marketing. For example, you could do a product review on your social media page of a new piece of exercise equipment or a new podcasting headset, for which you then become an affiliate and get paid a commission for every referral.

You could also become an affiliate for a brand that you’re an ambassador for to double up on the compensation. The average hourly salary for someone in affiliate marketing is listed at $39, but this will depend on how well you convert. There may be opportunities to negotiate a payment structure that allows unique perks, like a discounted membership or free products in exchange for promotions.

