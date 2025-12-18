Side Gigs That Could Be Impacted by Inflation in 2026

People everywhere are feeling the financial strain of inflation. In the 12 months leading up to September 2025, the annual inflation rate was 2.9%, according to the U.S. Inflation Calculator.

Rising costs are a large part of why 39% of the American workforce have a side gig, according to Side Hustle Nation. But not every side gig will be quite as lucrative going forward into 2026.

Here are four side hustles that could be impacted by inflation next year, based on previous patterns.

Rideshare Services

The average Uber driver earns $513 a week, according to Gridwise, Inc. That’s approximately $26,000 a year.

While this is decent side income, you have to consider the various costs that go into these gigs. Gas, maintenance, taxes and even the vehicle itself can all cut into your bottom line.

Thanks to inflation, new cars have gone up in price. According to Cox Automotive, new-vehicle MSRPs rose by 2.4% in the 12 months ending in June 2025. With high tariffs proposed on imported vehicles, prices might go up even more.

If you already own a vehicle, this won’t directly impact you. But as more people are feeling the effects of inflation, some are cutting back on the non-essentials. For some, this includes rideshare services like Uber or Lyft.

Food Delivery Services

As per Gridewise, Uber Eats drivers earn an average of $13.49 to $16.50 an hour (before tips and other incentives). That’s $270 to $330 for someone who works 20 hours a week.

But consumer spending on food services has decreased of late. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), spending fell by 1.3% in July 2025 alone.

This isn’t too surprising. Even beyond the baseline cost of the meal, delivery is expensive when you account for the other service fees and tips. If this trend continues, people may cut back on food delivery even more in 2026.

Freelance Travel Service Providers

Travel has never exactly been cheap, but it’s one of those discretionary expenses not many people can afford. According to NPR, using data from the U.S. Travel Association and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, travel costs have risen 20% since the start of the pandemic.

In the 12 months ending in September 2025, the cost of airline tickets alone went up by 3.2% — that’s higher than the average annual inflation rate. This isn’t accounting for the 26.5% cumulative inflation rate of airline tickets. Even trips that don’t require a flight aren’t cheap when you consider additional costs like hotels, dining out, entertainment and other transportation.

The BEA found that consumer spending on accommodations also decreased by 1.3% in July 2025. Spending in other, non-travel-related areas, increased.

Now, as consumers tighten their budgets, there’s less demand for freelance travel service providers like travel agents, planners and even tour guides.

Product Selling or Reselling Services

If you earn extra cash by selling or reselling products on sites like Etsy or eBay, you might notice a change going forward — if you haven’t already.

According to PwC, younger consumers (Gen Z) cut back on overall spending by 13% in the first part of 2025. The areas most hit were electronics, apparel and accessories.

It does depend on what you’re selling and who you’re catering to, however. On the whole, the BEA found that consumers are still spending more on durable and non-durable goods than ever before.

