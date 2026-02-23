Markets

SIA Engineering Q3 Net Profit Rises; Revenue Up 8.7%

February 23, 2026 — 04:39 am EST

(RTTNews) - SIA Engineering (O3H.F) recorded third quarter net profit of S$41.9 million, compared to S$38.2 million, prior year. Basic earnings per share in the third quarter was 3.74 cents compared to 3.42 cents. Operating profit was S$6.0 million compared to S$4.7 million, last year. The net asset value per share as of 31 December 2025 was 152.6 cents.

For the quarter ended 31 December 2025, Group revenue increased 8.7% year-on-year to S$353.1 million.

Shares of SIA Engineering were trading at S$3.55, an increase of 1.43%.

