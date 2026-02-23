SIA Engineering Q3 Net Profit Rises; Revenue Up 8.7%

(RTTNews) - SIA Engineering (O3H.F) recorded third quarter net profit of S$41.9 million, compared to S$38.2 million, prior year. Basic earnings per share in the third quarter was 3.74 cents compared to 3.42 cents. Operating profit was S$6.0 million compared to S$4.7 million, last year. The net asset value per share as of 31 December 2025 was 152.6 cents.

For the quarter ended 31 December 2025, Group revenue increased 8.7% year-on-year to S$353.1 million.

Shares of SIA Engineering were trading at S$3.55, an increase of 1.43%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.