Si6 Metals Updates Security Consolidation Plans

November 21, 2024 — 08:28 pm EST

Si6 Metals Limited (AU:SI6) has released an update.

Si6 Metals Limited has announced an update to its security consolidation timetable, affecting several securities including ordinary shares and options expiring in 2025. This move is part of the company’s ongoing restructuring efforts to streamline its financial structure and enhance shareholder value.

