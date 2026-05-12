SI-BONE Posts Double-Digit Q1 Growth, Raises 2026 Guidance; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - SI-BONE, Inc. (SIBN) reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, showing double-digit revenue growth and improved profitability metrics compared to the prior year.

First Quarter 2026 Results

Worldwide revenue rose of $52.6 million, up 11.2% from $47.3 million in Q1 2025.

U.S. revenue increased 10.0% to $49.3 million, from $44.8 million, driven by expanded adoption across care sites and stronger sales channel coverage.

International revenue grew 33.9% to $3.3 million from $2.5 million, reflecting demand for iFuse TORQ.

Gross profit reached $41.9 million, up 11.3% from $37.7 million in Q1 2025, with gross margin stable at 79.8%.

Operating expenses rose modestly to $47.0 million from $45.2 million, reflecting commercial expansion and new product rollouts.

Operating loss narrowed to $5.1 million, an improvement of 31.9% from $7.5 million in Q1 2025.

Net loss improved to $4.3 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to $6.5 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, a year earlier.

Adjusted EBITDA surged to $2.5 million from $0.5 million in Q1 2025.

Cash and equivalents stood at $144.7 million.

Updated Fiscal 2026 Financial Guidance

- Worldwide revenue expectation to be in the range of $230 million to $233 million, compared to $200.9 million in FY2025.

- Gross margin is projected at approximately 79%, versus 79.6% in FY2025.

- Operating expenses are anticipated to grow about 12.5% at the midpoint of revenue guidance.

- Adjusted EBITDA is expected to remain positive, compared with $8.9 million in FY2025.

SIBN has traded between $11.48 and $21.89 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $11.61, down 5.38%. During overnight trading, the stock is at $12.80, up 10.25%.

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