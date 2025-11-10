SI-BONE Inc. Q3 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN) reported Loss for third quarter of -$4.57 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$4.57 million, or -$0.11 per share. This compares with -$6.58 million, or -$0.16 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.6% to $48.66 million from $40.34 million last year.

SI-BONE Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $198 - $200 Mln

