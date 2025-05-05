SI-BONE Inc. Q1 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN) reported Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$6.54 million, or -$0.15 per share. This compares with -$10.90 million, or -$0.27 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.22 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 24.9% to $47.290 million from $37.867 million last year.

SI-BONE Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$6.54 Mln. vs. -$10.90 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.15 vs. -$0.27 last year. -Revenue: $47.290 Mln vs. $37.867 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $193.5M - $197.5M

