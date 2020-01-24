SHYG, TFLT: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, which added 12,100,000 units, or a 15.3% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the TFLT ETF, which added 300,000 units, for a 37.5% increase in outstanding units.

