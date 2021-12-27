Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Shyft Group's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Shyft Group had US$4.57m of debt at September 2021, down from US$61.0m a year prior. But it also has US$14.5m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$9.98m net cash.

A Look At Shyft Group's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:SHYF Debt to Equity History December 27th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Shyft Group had liabilities of US$139.8m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$43.3m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$14.5m as well as receivables valued at US$114.1m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$54.5m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Shyft Group has a market capitalization of US$1.71b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Shyft Group also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

On top of that, Shyft Group grew its EBIT by 36% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Shyft Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Shyft Group has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Shyft Group produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 65% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Shyft Group has US$9.98m in net cash. And we liked the look of last year's 36% year-on-year EBIT growth. So is Shyft Group's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Shyft Group .

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

