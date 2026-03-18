SHYD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SHYD ETF (Symbol: SHYD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.79, changing hands as low as $22.73 per share. SHYD shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHYD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SHYD's low point in its 52 week range is $21.6803 per share, with $24.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.75.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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