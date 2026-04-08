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SHY

SHY: Large Inflows Detected at ETF

April 08, 2026 — 10:51 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Symbol: SHY) where we have detected an approximate $650.5 million dollar inflow -- that's a 2.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 299,000,000 to 306,900,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of SHY, versus its 200 day moving average:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, SHY's low point in its 52 week range is $82.21 per share, with $83.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.44. Comparing the most recent share price to the 200 day moving average can also be a useful technical analysis technique -- learn more about the 200 day moving average ».

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Exchange traded funds (ETFs) trade just like stocks, but instead of ''shares'' investors are actually buying and selling ''units''. These ''units'' can be traded back and forth just like stocks, but can also be created or destroyed to accommodate investor demand. Each week we monitor the week-over-week change in shares outstanding data, to keep a lookout for those ETFs experiencing notable inflows (many new units created) or outflows (many old units destroyed). Creation of new units will mean the underlying holdings of the ETF need to be purchased, while destruction of units involves selling underlying holdings, so large flows can also impact the individual components held within ETFs.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs had notable inflows »

Also see:
 Yield Charts
 Institutional Holders of BSMU
 BDCs Hedge Funds Are Selling

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Yield Charts-> Institutional Holders of BSMU-> BDCs Hedge Funds Are Selling-> More articles by this source->

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