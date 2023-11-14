SHY Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Symbol: SHY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $81.33, changing hands as high as $81.34 per share. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SHY's low point in its 52 week range is $80.48 per share, with $82.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.33.

