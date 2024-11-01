SHV Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (Symbol: SHV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $110.33, changing hands as low as $110.14 per share. iShares Short Treasury Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SHV's low point in its 52 week range is $109.85 per share, with $110.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $110.14.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.