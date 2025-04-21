Shuttle Pharmaceuticals to Present Phase 2 Trial Update at Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals to present Phase 2 trial updates and diagnostic advancements at Planet MicroCap Showcase in Las Vegas.

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHPH) (“Shuttle Pharma” or the “Company”), a discovery and development stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on improving outcomes for cancer patients treated with radiation therapy (RT), today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time). Anatoly Dritschilo, M.D., Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Scientific Officer of Shuttle Pharma, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.





Dr. Dritschilo’s presentation will focus on providing an overview and update on the Company’s ongoing Phase 2 trial of Ropidoxuridine and RT for treatment of patients with glioblastoma as well as advancements being made in the Company’s Shuttle Diagnostics subsidiary which aims to develop pretreatment diagnostic blood tests and imaging agents for prostate cancer patients.





To access the live presentation, please use the following information:







Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub







Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025





Time: 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time)





Location: Track 3 – Chablis at the Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV





Webcast:



https://event.summitcast.com/view/YNz6mnmEsXyrdRxb78w2nX/Js2DcQMoTdPkzijmn5bhuj







If you would like to schedule a 1x1 meeting with management, please contact your Planet MicroCap representative or the Company’s investor relations team at



1x1@lythampartners.com



. 1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV









About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals









Founded in 2012 by faculty members of the Georgetown University Medical Center, Shuttle Pharma is a discovery and development stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on improving the outcomes for cancer patients treated with radiation therapy (RT). Our mission is to improve the lives of cancer patients by developing therapies that are designed to maximize the effectiveness of RT while limiting the side effects of radiation in cancer treatment. Although RT is a proven modality for treating cancers, by developing radiation sensitizers, we aim to increase cancer cure rates, prolong patient survival and improve quality of life when used as a primary treatment or in combination with surgery, chemotherapy and immunotherapy. For more information, please visit our website at





www.shuttlepharma.com





.









