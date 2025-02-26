Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. Reports Progress on Phase 2 Trial and Diagnostic Advancements in Annual Update

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals updates on clinical trial progress and diagnostics advancements, showing commitment to improving cancer treatment outcomes.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has provided a corporate update following the filing of its Annual Report, highlighting significant advancements in its cancer treatment initiatives. The company noted an accelerated enrollment in its Phase 2 clinical trial of Ropidoxuridine for glioblastoma, with 16 out of 40 patients enrolled. This trial is being conducted at several renowned cancer centers. Additionally, Shuttle Pharma has made progress in its Diagnostics subsidiary through a research agreement with UCSF to develop a theranostic molecule for prostate cancer. The company also launched a new website to showcase its dual focus on cancer therapeutics and diagnostics. CEO Dr. Anatoly Dritschilo expressed optimism for 2025 as a year of important scientific milestones aimed at improving cancer treatment outcomes.

Potential Positives

Accelerated patient enrollment in the Phase 2 clinical trial of Ropidoxuridine for glioblastoma, with 40% enrollment achieved, reflecting strong progress in an important study.

Partnership with the University of California, San Francisco, through a sponsored research agreement to advance pre-clinical development of a theranostic molecule, enhancing potential diagnostic and therapeutic options.

Launch of a new corporate website that showcases Shuttle Pharma’s dual approach to cancer therapeutics and diagnostics, improving public visibility and understanding of their mission.

Significant investment from the CEO, Dr. Anatoly Dritschilo, highlighting confidence in the company's direction and commitment to its goals.

Potential Negatives

Company is in the discovery and development stage, which may indicate a lack of currently available products or proven revenue streams.

Enrollment in the Phase 2 clinical trial is only at 40% of the initial target, suggesting potential challenges in recruiting patients for critical studies.

Significant reliance on forward-looking statements creates uncertainty regarding the company's future performance and developments.

FAQ

What is Shuttle Pharmaceuticals focused on?

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals is dedicated to improving outcomes for cancer patients treated with radiation therapy, specifically through innovative therapies and diagnostics.

What recent progress has Shuttle Pharma made in clinical trials?

The company has accelerated enrollment in its Phase 2 clinical trial of Ropidoxuridine for glioblastoma treatment, achieving 40% enrollment in the initial portion.

What partnerships has Shuttle Pharmaceuticals established recently?

Shuttle Pharma entered a sponsored research agreement with UCSF to advance the development of a theranostic ligand targeting prostate-specific membrane antigen.

How does Shuttle Pharma's Diagnostics subsidiary contribute to cancer treatment?

The Diagnostics subsidiary aims to enhance prognosis and guide treatment decisions through innovative tests like PC-Rad for localized prostate cancer.

Who leads Shuttle Pharmaceuticals and what are the company's goals for 2025?

Dr. Anatoly Dritschilo, CEO, leads the company with the aim of achieving significant scientific milestones to improve the lives of cancer patients in 2025.

$SHPH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $SHPH stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 1,593 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,118

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHPH) (“Shuttle Pharma” or the “Company”), a discovery and development stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on improving outcomes for cancer patients treated with radiation therapy (RT), today provided a corporate update in connection with the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.





Shuttle Pharma’s recent highlights include the following:







Accelerated patient enrollment of the Company’s key Phase 2 clinical trial of Ropidoxuridine for treatment of patients with glioblastoma with 40% enrollment in the initial randomized portion. As of today, a total of 16 of the initial 40 patients have been enrolled, with 8 of the 16 patients having completed all seven cycles.



The Phase 2 trial is being conducted at nationally recognized cancer centers, including Georgetown University Medical Center, Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Cancer Institute, UNC Medical Center, the UVA Cancer Center, John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center, and Miami Cancer Institute, part of Baptist Health South Florida.



Continued advancement of the Company’s Diagnostics subsidiary through the entry of a sponsored research agreement with the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) to advance pre-clinical development of a ligand to the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) as a potential diagnostic and therapeutic, or theranostic, molecule. Theranostic molecules are suitable for diagnosis and therapy of cancers.



Launched new corporate website highlighting Shuttle Pharma’s dual approach to Cancer Therapeutics and Diagnostics. Visit



https://shuttlepharma.com/



to learn more about how Shuttle Pharma is developing novel therapies designed to increase cancer cure rates, prolong patient survival, and improve quality of life.



Management has made significant investments into the business, including the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Anatoly Dritschilo, providing $237,500 along with other investors in a recent financing transaction.











“This past year has been highlighted by numerous scientific developments, led by the commencement of our Phase 2 clinical trial of Ropidoxuridine for treatment of patients with glioblastoma,” stated Shuttle Pharma’s Chairman and CEO, Anatoly Dritschilo, M.D. “We are more than one-third complete with the initial randomized portion of enrollment with a target to complete enrollment in the coming year. This clinical trial is critical to the broader radiation therapy industry as we look to leverage radiation sensitizers to increase cancer cure rates, prolong patient survival and improve quality of life for patients suffering from glioblastoma.”





“We have also made significant progress to advance our diagnostic subsidiary, Shuttle Diagnostics, where our approach is to offer prognosis and guide treatment decisions, with the goal of providing clinicians and patients with a means of measuring the potential for success of radiation therapy for their cancer treatment. Through the development of a PC-Rad test for predicting outcomes following radiation therapy for localized prostate cancer, and a PSMA-B ligand, a theranostic molecule offering diagnosis and therapeutics for metastatic prostate cancer, we offer a completely new way to predict success for a specific treatment.”





“2025 is set to be a year of scientific milestones. I look forward to the continued progress made as we aim to improve the lives of millions impacted by cancer and bring hope to patients and families around the world,” Dr. Dritschilo concluded.









