Shuttle Pharma Updates On Clinical Trial Site; Stock Surges

(RTTNews) - Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) said it has finalized agreements with all six of the planned site enrollment locations to administer the Phase 2 clinical trial of Ropidoxuridine for the treatment of patients with glioblastoma following the entry into agreements with Georgetown University Medical Center and UNC Medical Center.

SHPH closed Monday's regular trading at $1.33 up $0.08 or 6.40%. But in the after-hours trading the stock further ganined $0.85 or 63.95%.

The Company previously entered agreements with UVA Cancer Center, John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center, Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Cancer Institute, and Miami Cancer Institute, part of Baptist Health South Florida. Patients are currently undergoing screening for enrollment in the trial.

Ropidoxuridine (IPdR) is Shuttle Pharma's lead candidate radiation sensitizer for use in combination with RT to treat brain tumors (glioblastoma), a deadly malignancy of the brain with no known cure. Shuttle has received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for IPdR, providing potential marketing exclusivity upon first FDA approval for treatment of the disease.

