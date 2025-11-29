Markets
SHPH

Shuttle Pharma Appoints Christopher Cooper As Interim CFO

November 29, 2025 — 06:35 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - In the SEC filing, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (SHPH) announced on Friday that Timothy Lorber has resigned as Chief Financial Officer on November 21, 2025.

Christopher Cooper, who currently serves as Interim Chief Executive Officer, assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer, the company specified.

The company noted that it conducts a search for a permanent Chief Financial Officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SHPH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.