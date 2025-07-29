Shutterstock, Inc Q2 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Shutterstock, Inc (SSTK) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $29.44 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $3.63 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Shutterstock, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $42.87 million or $1.19 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.3% to $266.99 million from $220.05 million last year.

Shutterstock, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $29.44 Mln. vs. $3.63 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.82 vs. $0.10 last year. -Revenue: $266.99 Mln vs. $220.05 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.