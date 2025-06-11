Shutterstock-Getty Images Merger Moves Forward After Stockholder Approval

(RTTNews) - Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK), announced that its stockholders have approved the proposed merger agreement with Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (GETY), marking a major step toward the creation of a combined global leader in visual content.

Approximately 82 percent of Shutterstock's issued and outstanding shares voted in favor of the deal during a special stockholder meeting held on June 10, 2025.

The merger, first announced earlier this year, brings together two of the world's most recognized creative platforms.

The combined company aims to enhance its competitive edge by expanding investments in content creation, editorial coverage, and innovative media technologies.

With the approval secured, Shutterstock and Getty Images plan to leverage their complementary strengths to serve the evolving needs of creative professionals, digital marketers, and enterprise clients across industries.

The unified platform will offer a more comprehensive portfolio of stock media, AI-powered tools, and global production capabilities.

"We are very pleased that our stockholders recognize the compelling rationale of this transaction and look forward to the successful completion of our merger with Getty Images," said Paul Hennessy, CEO of Shutterstock.

"This combination will allow us to better serve customers, expand opportunities for contributors, and create value for our investors in a rapidly changing media landscape."

The merger remains subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, with the transaction expected to be finalized in the second half of 2025.

Currently, SSTK is trading at $19.45, up by 2.42 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

Currently, GETY, is trading at $1.85, up by 9.46 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

