Should You Trade Your XRP for Hyperliquid?

Key Points

XRP is targeted at financial institutions, which have a lot of capital.

Hyperliquid is targeted at financial derivatives traders, which have less.

XRP's tokenomics mean that its holders don't stand to gain much if the target users join its network.

10 stocks we like better than XRP ›

The decentralized crypto exchange for financial derivatives, Hyperliquid (CRYPTO: HYPE), just breached its all-time highs after climbing 190% in 2026 so far, while XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), Ripple's institutional finance coin, has been tumbling lower and lower this year, losing 34% of its value. Both assets are trying to be high-quality financial plumbing for different sets of target customers. And that basic similarity makes this the kind of performance gap that can drive an investor mad.

So, does it make sense to swap XRP for Hyperliquid?

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Value capture is the most important differentiator here

Ripple, the company that issues XRP, wants it and the XRP Ledger (XRPL) to be the place where financial institutions go to store their crypto, perform international money transfers, tap liquidity, and manage their tokenized assets, among other activities. To accomplish that, it's constantly upgrading the XRPL with features that appeal to banks and other financial operators, like its regulatory compliance tooling.

Per the bull case, if Ripple is effective at tailoring the XRPL to its intended purpose, the target users will flock to the network, bringing their capital and creating some demand for XRP for the purpose of paying transaction fees and meeting account reserve requirements. The main catch is that the amount of XRP that's burned as a result of transaction fees is totally negligible in comparison to the coin's circulating supply, so it would take a truly astronomical (and likely impossibly large) amount of capital sloshing around the network for the fees to provide a direct meaningful upside to holders.

In contrast, Hyperliquid runs the largest decentralized on-chain venue for trading perpetual futures (perps), a type of financial derivative that lets investors take a price position without owning the underlying asset. And, when any trading occurs via its exchange, close to 99% of the incurred trading fees are routed to a special fund that buys back its native token, Hype, on the open market, and then takes it out of circulation permanently.

On an annualized basis, its fee revenue is expected to be near $1.3 billion, which makes for a lot of buyback activity, thereby rewarding holders in a manner that's directly linked to its platform's activity.

What to do next

The bull case for Hyperliquid is strong, and its buyback mechanism shines especially strongly in comparison to XRP's infinitesimal amount of token burns from fees. It's also true that XRP's weak tokenomics make it hard to believe that its bull case will result in returns for its holders.

But, in most crypto portfolios, Hyperliquid is not a suitable replacement for XRP. Whereas XRP has more than a decade of performance history, and years of Ripple working hard to find uses for it and adding new features to its chain, Hyperliquid is not even two years old yet. That makes it a lot riskier and a lot more volatile than XRP.

In principle, there's no reason why these two coins can't coexist in your portfolio.

Should you buy stock in XRP right now?

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Alex Carchidi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hyperliquid and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.