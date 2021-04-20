Should You Think About Buying Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE:BXG) Now?

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE:BXG), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at Bluegreen Vacations’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Bluegreen Vacations still cheap?

According to my valuation model, Bluegreen Vacations seems to be fairly priced at around 9.4% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Bluegreen Vacations today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $11.43, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Bluegreen Vacations’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Bluegreen Vacations?

NYSE:BXG Earnings and Revenue Growth April 20th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Bluegreen Vacations' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in BXG’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BXG, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example, Bluegreen Vacations has 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Bluegreen Vacations, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

