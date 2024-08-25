Should You Retire in Arizona?

Arizona is widely known as a popular state for retirees. If you're thinking of relocating there yourself, be sure to consider all the pros and cons of doing so first. Let's review some.

For starters, there's the weather, which may be a pro or a con for you. Yes, it may be a dry heat, but average high temperatures topping 100 degrees in the summer are still really hot. Winters are likely to feature temps in the 40s, 50s, and 60s. When the weather is agreeable, Arizona offers a lot of outdoor possibilities, such as hiking, biking, camping, and golfing. You may imagine Arizona's deserts, but it features mountains, too.

Those planning their retirements are smart to consider not only the cost of healthcare, but also its availability and quality. Per MedicareGuide.com, Arizona was recently ranked the 15th-best state in the country for elderly healthcare, which is not too bad. It scored better on cost and quality than on accessibility, though.

Where you retire in Arizona can make a big difference, so research your options carefully, as some locations offer greater access to healthcare than others and some may offer more of what you're looking for than others. Some feature retirement communities, too, where you might find like-minded neighbors and many clubs to join and activities to participate in.

Meanwhile, Arizona, like many western states, also offers the possibility of wildfires, dust storms, and even flooding. The cost of living may be an issue for you, too. Overall, it's slightly higher than the national average, but housing is 18% higher (per RentCafe.com) -- though healthcare and utilities are 5% and 4% lower, respectively.

Then there are taxes. Arizona levies a low 2.5% flat income tax rate, and it's also one of the 41 states that don't tax Social Security. Withdrawals from retirement accounts such as IRA and 401(k) are taxable, and pensions are taxable, too, though some types of pensions are partially exempted.

So consider Arizona for retirement, but perhaps consider other states, too.

