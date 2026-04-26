Should You Really Max Out Your 401(k)? The Surprising Answer for Most Americans.

Key Points

401(k)s make it possible for everyday workers to become millionaires by the time they retire.

While it’s commonly said that maxing out your 401(k) is the best move, that’s not true for everyone.

What you choose to do with retirement contributions depends entirely on your specific circumstances and plans for the future.

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It's impossible to deny the role 401(k)s have played in retirement savings. For example, when Fidelity Investments reviewed its clients' 2025 accounts, it found that 512,000 of them had become millionaires through 401(k) contributions alone. And that's only Fidelity account holders.

In other words, retirement accounts play a vital role in helping everyday Americans plan for retirement.

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A compelling case for maxing out your 401(k)

Here are some of the benefits of maxing out your retirement account:

Tax savings: Each dollar you contribute to a 401(k) reduces your taxable income for that year.

Each dollar you contribute to a 401(k) reduces your taxable income for that year. Employer matching: If your employer offers to match a portion of your monthly contributions, it doesn't make much sense to leave that money on the table.

If your employer offers to match a portion of your monthly contributions, it doesn't make much sense to leave that money on the table. Forced discipline: Since 401(k) contributions are automated, you don't have the chance to spend the money in some other way. It takes willpower out of the equation.

Since 401(k) contributions are automated, you don't have the chance to spend the money in some other way. It takes willpower out of the equation. Tax-deferred compounding: Money contributed to a 401(k) grows without the need to pay taxes on the interest, dividends, or capital gains like you would in a taxable brokerage account.

Money contributed to a 401(k) grows without the need to pay taxes on the interest, dividends, or capital gains like you would in a taxable brokerage account. Protection from creditors: Assets in a 401(k) receive protection from lawsuits, creditors, and even bankruptcy in most states.

It's not the same for everyone

While there's no denying that access to a 401(k) can help you build wealth, the advice to "max out" your account may not be right for you. Here's why.

Money is locked away: Money contributed to a 401(k) is essentially inaccessible before age 59 1/2 without penalties. While there are some exceptions, such as hardship withdrawals, your money is pretty much out of reach for decades.

Money contributed to a 401(k) is essentially inaccessible before age 59 1/2 without penalties. While there are some exceptions, such as hardship withdrawals, your money is pretty much out of reach for decades. Some 401(k)s are better than others: Each 401(k) plan runs under its own specific set of rules. If the 401(k) plan you're offered presents you with so-so investment options or high fees, your best bet may be to contribute only enough to qualify for the company match.

Each 401(k) plan runs under its own specific set of rules. If the 401(k) plan you're offered presents you with so-so investment options or high fees, your best bet may be to contribute only enough to qualify for the company match. You may wish you'd invested more in after-tax accounts: It's possible that once retirement arrives, you'll wish you'd contributed partially to a 401(k) and partially to an after-tax account or two, from which you'll one day be able to withdraw tax-free.

Three questions to ask yourself first

Before you decide to max out your account, ask yourself the following questions:

Do I have any high-interest debt that I need to get rid of? If you're paying more toward debt than you're earning on your investment account, it may be time to divert some of the funds you're contributing and pay that high-interest debt off. Do I have an emergency fund? Ideally, you want to aim for an easily accessible emergency fund with enough money in it to cover three to six months' worth of expenses. Am I pursuing early retirement? If you're planning to retire before age 59 1/2, you may want to divert some of the money you would normally contribute to a 401(k) into an account you can access without penalty.

Like most things in life, there's no one-size-fits-all answer. What works best for you depends entirely on the specifics of your current situation and future needs.

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