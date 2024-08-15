Should You Pick Caterpillar Stock At $335?

Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) stock has seen a rise of 7% in a week, while its peer, Deere stock, hasn’t seen any change. The rise for CAT stock can be attributed to its recently reported Q2 results, with revenues slightly below but earnings above the consensus as well as our estimates. The company reported revenue of $16.7 billion and earnings of $5.99 on a per share and adjusted basis, compared to our estimates of $16.8 billion and $5.56, respectively. The overall volume remained lower, while pricing gains continued to bolster total sales. While Caterpillar reported a mixed Q2, its stock seems to be fairly valued at its current levels of around $335.

CAT stock has seen strong gains of 95% from levels of $170 in early January 2021 to around $335 now, vs. an increase of about 40% for the S&P 500 over this roughly 3-year period. CAT is one of a handful of stocks that have increased their value in each of the last 3 years, but that still wasn’t enough for it to consistently beat the market. Returns for the stock were 16% in 2021, 19% in 2022, and 26% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 24% in 2023 – indicating that CAT underperformed the S&P in 2021.

In fact, consistently beating the S&P 500 — in good times and bad — has been difficult over recent years for individual stocks; for other heavyweights in the Industrials sector, including GE, RTX, and UNP, and even for the megacap stars GOOG, TSLA, and MSFT. In contrast, the Trefis High Quality (HQ) Portfolio, with a collection of 30 stocks, has outperformed the S&P 500 each year over the same period. Why is that? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk versus the benchmark index; less of a roller-coaster ride, as evident in HQ Portfolio performance metrics.

Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and elevated interest rates, could CAT face a similar situation as it did in 2021 and underperform the S&P over the next 12 months — or will it see a strong jump? From a valuation perspective, CAT stock looks appropriately priced. We estimate Caterpillar’s valuation to be $357 per share, slightly above its current market price. Our forecast is based on a 16x P/E multiple for CAT and expected earnings of $22.14 on a per-share and adjusted basis for the full year 2024. The 16x figure aligns with the stock’s average P/E value over the last five years.

Caterpillar’s revenue of $16.7 billion in Q2 was down 4% y-o-y. Looking at segments, the Construction Industries revenue was down 7%, Resource Industries sales were down 10%, while Energy & Transportation revenue was up 2%. Caterpillar saw its adjusted operating margin expand by 110 bps to 22.4% in Q2’24. The company’s bottom line stood at $5.99, compared to $5.55 in the prior-year quarter.

Looking forward, Caterpillar expects a slight decline in dealer inventory levels in 2024, compared to a $700 million rise in 2023. We think that Caterpillar will likely see its pricing growth moderating in the coming quarters, with a tough comparison amid the significant contribution to top-line growth from pricing gains in the recent quarters. Overall, we believe that CAT stock is fully priced at levels of $335 and investors willing to enter will likely be better off waiting for a dip to garner robust gains in the long term.

While CAT stock looks appropriately priced, it is helpful to see how Caterpillar’s peers fare on metrics that matter. You will find other valuable comparisons for companies across industries at Peer Comparisons.

Returns Aug 2024

MTD [1] 2024

YTD [1] 2017-24

Total [2] CAT Return -3% 15% 336% S&P 500 Return -3% 12% 139% Trefis Reinforced Value Portfolio 0% 7% 695%

[1] Returns as of 8/13/2024

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

