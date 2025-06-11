Should You Pick Bitcoin Over Circle?

The crypto world just got a major shake-up with Circle’s explosive debut last week. The stock now trades at $118, a meteoric 4x rise from its IPO price of $31 in a matter of days, making it one of the most successful IPOs since 2020. Circle is the company behind USDC, the world’s second-largest stablecoin. USDC is designed to stay pegged at $1, making it perfect for payments and trading without the wild price swings. Circle’s business model is surprisingly straightforward. They take dollars, issue USDC tokens, and invest those reserves in safe assets like U.S. Treasury bills. The interest they earn is essentially their revenue – and with the stablecoin market exploding from $10 billion to $250 billion in just five years, Circle controls about 25% of this massive pie with $60 billion valuation of USDC. Now, in this note, we focus on a critical question – as an investor should you pick Circle stock or Bitcoin. But, if you want upside with a smoother ride than an individual stock, consider the Trefis High Quality portfolio, which has outperformed the S&P, and clocked >91% returns since inception. Also, see – Can Circle Stock Dip To $20? In addition, see the upside case Can Circle Stock Reach $300?

Market Performance

While Circle’s explosive debut has captured headlines, Bitcoin has had its own exciting journey. In 2024, its value surged by 120%, breaking the $100,000 mark in December. Currently, Bitcoin trades around $107,000, even reaching a new all-time high of $112,000 in May 2025. This shows that its price discovery journey is far from over. A general view among the analysts from large institutions is that Bitcoin could reach much higher levels in the coming years, driven by increasing institutional adoption and the approval of Bitcoin ETFs.

Circle’s 4x surge from its $31 IPO price to $118 demonstrates crypto-level volatility, challenging the assumption that it’s the less risky option compared to Bitcoin. However, the upside will likely be limited from here compared to what it could be for Bitcoin.

Understanding Circle And Bitcoin

Investing in Circle stock is essentially a bet on the underlying infrastructure of digital finance. You’re investing in a company that profits from the increasing demand for stable digital dollars. Investing in Circle stock provides exposure to the burgeoning stablecoin market while upholding regulatory compliance and transparency. Its business model generates steady revenue from interest earned on reserves, and as a traditional stock, it also offers conventional shareholder advantages.

Bitcoin, on the other hand, is pure “digital gold”— a store of value and a speculative asset combined. It’s decentralized, scarce (only 21 million will ever exist), and operates independently of any company or government. Bitcoin’s appeal lies in its potential for massive price appreciation, making it an attractive asset for those seeking significant returns. It also serves as a strong hedge against inflation and currency debasement due to its limited supply and decentralized nature.

Risk Comparison And Resilience

The key distinction between these investments is that Circle’s success is directly tied to a specific company’s performance and its ability to execute. If unfavorable regulatory changes impact their business model or if competitors gain market share, shareholders will undoubtedly feel the pinch. However, Bitcoin isn’t for everyone. While Circle’s USDC is designed for stability, Bitcoin thrives on volatility. Bitcoin, despite its reputation for price swings, boasts a 15-year history of weathering numerous storms, from regulatory challenges to market downturns. Its value isn’t dependent on the performance of any single entity, arguably making it a more resilient asset in the long run.

Now, both Circle stock and Bitcoin are significantly attracting institutional capital. For instance, Japan-based SBI Holdings recently invested $50 million in Circle. Meanwhile, Bitcoin spot ETFs collectively hold over $90 billion in assets. This substantial institutional backing is a critical development, as it not only legitimizes both assets but also establishes a solid foundation for their future growth.

The Verdict

You should consider Circle stock if you're looking for exposure to the crypto world without the wild price swings, believe stablecoins have a big future, and prefer the familiar mechanics of the traditional stock market, especially with Circle's clear revenue stream. On the other hand, Bitcoin is for you if you can handle significant volatility, are convinced by its growth narrative, desire a truly decentralized asset, and are aiming for maximum upside potential.

