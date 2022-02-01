Should You Investigate Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) At US$335?

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Paycom Software’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is Paycom Software worth?

According to my valuation model, Paycom Software seems to be fairly priced at around 16.55% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Paycom Software today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $287.70, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Paycom Software’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Paycom Software?

NYSE:PAYC Earnings and Revenue Growth February 1st 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Paycom Software's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in PAYC’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PAYC, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Paycom Software you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Paycom Software, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

