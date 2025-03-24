Should You Invest in the WisdomTree Cloud Computing ETF (WCLD)?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Technology - Cloud Computing segment of the equity market, look no further than the WisdomTree Cloud Computing ETF (WCLD), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/06/2019.

Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.

Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Technology - Cloud Computing is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 5, placing it in top 31%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Wisdomtree. It has amassed assets over $416.99 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Technology - Cloud Computing segment of the equity market. WCLD seeks to match the performance of the BVP NASDAQ EMERGING CLOUD INDEX before fees and expenses.

The BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud Index is an equally weighted Index, designed to measure the performance of emerging public companies focused on delivering cloud-based software to customers.

Costs

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.45%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector--about 87.50% of the portfolio. Financials and Industrials round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Okta Inc (OKTA) accounts for about 1.99% of total assets, followed by Veeva Systems Inc-Class A (VEEV) and Appfolio Inc (APPF).

The top 10 holdings account for about 16.99% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, WCLD has lost about -9.04%, and is down about -2.60% in the last one year (as of 03/24/2025). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $28.88 and $41.58.

The ETF has a beta of 1.22 and standard deviation of 36.82% for the trailing three-year period. With about 68 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

WisdomTree Cloud Computing ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, WCLD is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Technology ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) tracks INDXX GLOBAL CLOUD COMPUTING INDEX and the First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) tracks ISE Cloud Computing Index. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has $317.40 million in assets, First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has $3.31 billion. CLOU has an expense ratio of 0.68% and SKYY charges 0.60%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

