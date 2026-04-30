Should You Invest in the Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (SHOC)?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Technology - Semiconductors segment of the equity market, look no further than the Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (SHOC), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on October 6, 2022.

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Technology - Semiconductors is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 2, placing it in top 13%.

Index Details

The fund is sponsored by Strive Etfs. It has amassed assets over $206.82 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Technology - Semiconductors segment of the equity market. SHOC seeks to match the performance of the SOLACTIVE US SEMICONDUCTORS 30 CAPPED ID before fees and expenses.

The Solactive United States Semiconductors 30 Capped Index measures the performance of the largest thirty U.S. companies in the U.S. semiconductor sector.

Costs

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.4%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.18%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector -- about 100% of the portfolio.

Looking at individual holdings, Nvidia Corp (NVDA) accounts for about 22.09% of total assets, followed by Broadcom Inc (AVGO) and Asml Holding Nv (ASML).

The top 10 holdings account for about 75.9% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has added about 37.08% and was up about 135.74% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 04/30/2026), respectively. SHOC has traded between $40.349 and $95.81 during this last 52-week period.

The ETF has a beta of 1.71 and standard deviation of 34.31% for the trailing three-year period. With about 32 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, SHOC is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Technology ETFs segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) tracks PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index and the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) tracks MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 Index. iShares Semiconductor ETF has $29.24 billion in assets, VanEck Semiconductor ETF has $56.68 billion. SOXX has an expense ratio of 0.34%, and SMH charges 0.35%.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

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Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (SHOC): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.