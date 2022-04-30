Should You Invest in a Turnkey Home?

A turnkey home basically means there's nothing to do with the property except turn the key. "Turnkey" can have different meanings, in some cases referring simply to a home that needs no renovations, but is most often used to describe a property that comes fully furnished as well.

If you're looking at buying investment properties, turnkey homes can be very attractive because they won't require sweat equity -- and they can be ready for you to move into or rent out immediately. But there are pros and cons to consider before deciding whether this type of investment is right for you.

Pros of investing in a turnkey property

Here are some of the biggest benefits of buying a turnkey home:

You can begin making a profit immediately by renting out the property: If you buy a property that needs renovations, you'll have to cover the carrying costs for a while before you can start renting it and bringing in income. This shouldn't be an issue with a turnkey property, since the definition of this type of real estate is that it's ready to go right away.

Cons of investing in a turnkey property

Unfortunately, there are also some downsides of investing in a turnkey property as well. Here are some of the biggest ones:

Turnkey homes usually cost more: When you buy a home that's ready to rent or move into, you'll pay a premium for it. This can mean that you'll need to rent it or resell it for more in order for your investment to be a profitable one. You'll also need more up-front capital to be able to buy the property.

Is a turnkey home really right for you?

There are many real estate investment options out there, from REITs (real estate investment trusts) to rehab properties to turnkey homes. Before investing in a turnkey home, you should weigh the pros and cons and consider alternatives. This will help you make the choice as to which investment is the best fit, given the money, knowledge, and time you have available to you.

