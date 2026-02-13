Should You Invest $500 in Costco Right Now?

Key Points

Costco's massive scale is precisely what allows it to offer customers extremely low prices.

The market continues to place a premium on the business, creating an unattractive entry point for new investors.

With net sales of $66 billion in the fiscal 2026 first quarter (ended Nov. 23), Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is among the leaders in the global retail sector. And its shares, which have generated a total return of 193% in the past five years (as of Feb. 10), have boosted investor portfolios.

Costco is a high-quality business

Costco's massive scale affords it cost leadership, as it's able to flex its bargaining power over suppliers when buying merchandise. Supported also by its no-frills shopping environment, this leads to everyday low prices for its 81 million membership households, a figure that has expanded over time.

That has propelled ongoing revenue and profit growth. And with management continuing to open 25 to 30 new warehouses every year, Costco will be bigger in the future.

Investors should be patient

Wise investors have Costco on their watch lists right now. This is a fantastic business that has stood the test of time.

However, it's not the smartest idea to buy the stock at these levels. That's because the current price-to-earnings ratio of 52 indicates a very expensive entry point. This leaves no margin of safety for prospective investors.

It's best to follow the company. And be patient for the right opportunity to present itself.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

