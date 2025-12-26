Should You Invest $500 in Archer Aviation Right Now?

Key Points

Archer Aviation is a start-up in the nascent electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft space.

The company could launch air taxi trials in major U.S. cities in 2026.

Archer is pre-revenue and FAA certification could take time.

10 stocks we like better than Archer Aviation ›

Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) is a California-based start-up that's trying to take the Wright Brothers' radical idea of flight to another level: electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft used as air taxis.

Estimated by Morgan Stanley to be worth approximately $9 trillion by 2050, the eVTOL market is still in the nascent stages of growth. That kind of forecast makes Archer, which is trading at about $9 a share, seem like a potential millionaire maker. But is it? Is it worth a $500 investment?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

If you build it, they will (hopefully) come

Archer Aviation is on the cusp of commercializing its electric air taxi service. But the definition of "cusp" depends on whom you talk to.

From Archer's perspective, recent White House executive orders mandating the acceleration of eVTOL deployment indicate that it is close to making money from air taxis. This includes the White House's eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP), which could allow Archer to launch air taxi trials in major U.S. cities as early as 2026.

If you're looking at "cusp" through the eyes of a bearish investor, however, you might point out that the FAA's safety standards are notoriously unforgiving, and a new aircraft such as Archer's Midnight won't ferry paying passengers until the FAA is absolutely certain that it's safe.

Then comes the other unknown: Will people actually buy tickets? Of course, people will try it. But will enough demand for eVTOL services create the kind of trillion-dollar market that Morgan Stanley estimates? Or will this service be too pricey for the average American to consider?

If Archer has the economy of scale to price tickets right, saving time by whizzing through the air instead of crawling through traffic could be attractive enough to make this mid-cap stock seem cheap in retrospect. But that's a big if. The unknowns outweigh the givens today, which makes Archer a highly speculative bet and not one I'd suggest putting $500 into.

Should you buy stock in Archer Aviation right now?

Before you buy stock in Archer Aviation, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Archer Aviation wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $504,994!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,156,218!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 986% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 26, 2025.

Steven Porrello has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.