Should You Invest $1,000 In VOO Right Now?

Key Points

Following a bout of market volatility in March, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) recovered nicely and is hitting all-time highs.

There are relevant concerns regarding the Iran conflict, inflation, the labor market, and valuations.

Strong corporate earnings growth, however, is the key factor that can keep pushing share prices higher.

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The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) just hit another all-time high on enthusiasm around a potential resolution to the Iran war. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) continues to do the same and is now a $925 billion behemoth.

But investing in the S&P 500 right now isn't a slam-dunk choice. Past de-escalations to the Iran conflict have proven to be tentative and nondurable. Inflation has risen significantly. The labor market has slowed considerably. In terms of valuations, U.S. stocks still trade well above their long-term average.

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But there are also good reasons to think that the rally isn't finished yet.

Earnings growth will continue to be the driver

While these potential economic concerns are important and shouldn't be dismissed, long-term equity market performance is typically driven by corporate earnings. As long as earnings continue to grow, U.S. stocks should have the support that can keep pushing share prices higher.

That's where we are now. The annualized earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 is expected to be 27.1% in Q1 2026. That would mark the sixth consecutive quarter of year-over-year double-digit growth and the best year-over-year growth rate since 2021. It's tough to see stock prices falling too far when earnings are growing at that kind of clip.

The case for investing $1,000 in the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF right now is still strong. There are always concerns that investors should be aware of and consider. But the growth in corporate earnings is enough to outweigh them for the time being.

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David Dierking has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.