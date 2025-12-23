Markets
UBER

Should You Invest $1,000 in Uber Right Now?

December 23, 2025 — 06:25 pm EST

Written by Neil Patel for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

  • Uber's growing user base, increasing trip count, and higher revenue indicate strengthening network effects.

  • The stock’s current valuation is very compelling, given the company’s earnings prospects.

  • 10 stocks we like better than Uber Technologies ›

Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) is the defining business in the gig-economy era. It rode the wave of smartphone penetration and better internet connectivity, as well as a desire for greater flexibility from drivers and riders, to achieve monster success in the past decade. Shares have been on fire, with prices soaring 220% just in the past three years (as of Dec. 22).

Should you invest $1,000 in this growth stock right now?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Uber sign on top of car on a city street.

Image source: Getty Images.

Uber's network effect is strengthening

Investors who consider adding Uber to their portfolios are certainly making a smart move. The business possesses a powerful network effect, thanks to its two-sided mobility platform and three-sided delivery ecosystem. More stakeholders boost the value proposition, elevating the company's competitive position.

Uber's monthly active users increased 17% year over year in the third quarter to 189 million (as of Sept. 30), with revenue up 20% and free cash flow totaling $2.2 billion. Uber facilitated 3.5 billion trips in the last three months.

The stock is taking a breather

After hitting a peak price of $100.10 on Oct. 6, Uber shares are cooling down a bit. They currently trade 21% off that all-time high. This gives those with $1,000 (or any amount really) available to invest a good opportunity to buy the stock, especially since it's selling at a compelling price-to-earnings ratio of only 10.2. That multiple has contracted by 23% this year.

Uber's ability to grow its earnings rapidly is noteworthy, and it's precisely what should lift the stock over the next five years.

Should you buy stock in Uber Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Uber Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Uber Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $502,783!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,126,057!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 975% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 23, 2025.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UBER

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.