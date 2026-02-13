Should You Invest $1,000 in SoFi Technologies Right Now?

Key Points

SoFi’s adjusted revenue jumped 38% in 2025, and the digital bank now has 13.7 million customers.

Management’s focus on product development is a key competitive edge.

Paying the current valuation makes sense because earnings are projected to soar.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) is quickly making a name for itself in the competitive financial services industry. Its growth has been eye-opening, and management continues to innovate in an effort to better serve customers.

Should you buy this fintech stock, which is down 34% from its peak (as of Feb. 10), with $1,000 right now?

The digital bank's financial results are notable

SoFi's adjusted net revenue came in at $3.6 billion in 2025, up 38% year over year. It now has 13.7 million customers, after signing up 1 million new users in the fourth quarter (ended Dec. 31). Both fee-based revenue and net interest income exhibited fantastic growth.

The digital banking powerhouse is firing on all cylinders. And management is thinking ahead, with a major push into cryptocurrency- and blockchain-related endeavors.

It's time to press the buy button

The stock currently trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 36.2. Despite what seems like an elevated valuation, investors should still consider buying the business with $1,000, which accounts for about 47 shares.

That's because there is no reason to believe that SoFi's fundamental momentum will let up. Even better, the business is producing surging profits. Adjusted net income is projected to rise 72% year over year to $825 million in 2026.

And between 2025 and 2028, adjusted earnings per share are expected to increase at a compound annual rate of 40% (at the midpoint). Ongoing growth like this is exactly the tailwind that investors like to see.

