Should you invest $1,000 in Dogecoin right now?

Key Points Dogecoin's entire existence largely rests on its community of supporters, which might not be a sustainable trend.

Having a small group of active developers won’t help Dogecoin’s long-term viability.

Investors thinking about owning a digital asset for five or 10 years should keep it simple and stick to a proven winner.

It's hard to argue with Dogecoin's (CRYPTO: DOGE) performance. In the past five years, this cryptocurrency has skyrocketed 8,740% (as of Sept. 30). It has taken its owners on a roller coaster ride, but the returns have been truly magnificent.

Right now, Dogecoin trades 66% below its record, established in May 2021. Should investors take advantage of the dip and spend $1,000 to buy this dog-inspired meme token right now?

Betting on community support

Dogecoin was created in 2013 as a joke to rival Bitcoin. It deserves credit for building a strong community of supporters that has driven its market cap to $35 billion. However, when it comes to legitimate use cases, Dogecoin is lacking.

One key data point to keep in mind is developer activity. A report by Electric Capital reveals that Dogecoin is 97th on the top-100 list of blockchain networks when it comes to the total number of developers working on it. This is a bearish indicator, as it points to a low probability of critical innovation and advancements.

Buy the proven winner

The only market participants that should bet on Dogecoin are speculators looking to make a quick profit. The true long-term investors out there will have no problem avoiding this token. Compared to today, there's a very real chance that Dogecoin will be worth less five or 10 years down the road.

When allocating $1,000 in capital to cryptocurrencies, it's a smart idea to focus on a proven winner like Bitcoin.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.