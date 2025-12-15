Should You Invest $1,000 in Alphabet Right Now?

Key Points

Alphabet shares trade at a forward P/E ratio of 28, which isn’t expensive given the quality of the business.

With new ways to monetize Alphabet's AI user base, ad revenue will keep climbing and lifting profits.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) has had an unbelievable year. And investors should have zero complaints. As of Dec. 12, shares have climbed 63% in 2025. There is some serious positive momentum working in the company's favor.

After such a monumental gain and a $3.7 trillion market cap, should you invest $1,000 in this top tech stock right now?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Alphabet's valuation looks reasonable

Investors would be wise to consider adding this dominant internet business to their portfolios. Valuation is one of the main reasons why. Shares currently trade at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 28, a multiple that is justified given Alphabet's economic moat, history of innovation, and huge free cash flow.

The stock will continue winning

The stock has crushed the S&P 500 index in the past five years. And it's poised to keep this streak going between now and 2030.

That confidence stems from Alphabet's ability to find new avenues to make money. The company is planning to introduce ads to its extremely popular Gemini app next year, which has 650 million monthly active users. This is a smart way for the business to monetize its user base that opts to use the free service instead of a paid tier.

Alphabet generated $74 billion of ad revenue in the third quarter, a figure that should continue marching higher and lifting profits in the process.

Should you buy stock in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $513,353!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,072,908!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 965% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 15, 2025.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.