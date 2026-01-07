Should You Invest $100 in SoFi Technologies Right Now?

Key Points

SoFi Technologies is a promising growth stock with attractive prospects.

Growth in the financial services segment is fueling stellar earnings acceleration.

SoFi's investments in blockchain and AI technologies make it a promising bet on the future of personal finance.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) could be an excellent growth stock to park $100 for the next five years. The shares surged 70% in 2025. The stock currently trades at 51 times this year's earnings projection, which might look expensive for a financial services company, but SoFi is growing rapidly.

Here's why the stock is a good investment.

SoFi is building the future of personal finance

SoFi's earnings more than doubled year over year in the third quarter, following similarly strong performance in the first half of 2025. The strong earnings growth SoFi exhibited last quarter reflects robust growth in fee-based offerings, including banking, brokerage, credit, and loans. SoFi's financial services segment reported revenue of nearly $420 million in the last quarter, representing a 76% year-over-year increase.

People are flocking to SoFi's easy-to-use app and competitive rates on loans and other products. The total number of members increased by 35% in Q3 compared to the same quarter last year. With management continuing to focus on initiatives in cryptocurrency, blockchain, and artificial intelligence (AI), SoFi's growth story is just getting started.

The stock trades at an expensive valuation, but it's moving higher to start the year, along with a broader rally in growth stocks. Analysts expect the company's earnings to grow at a 30% annualized rate through 2029, which should support solid compounding gains for buy-and-hold investors.

