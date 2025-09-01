Should You Hold or Fold MercadoLibre Stock at P/E Multiple of 42.7X?

MercadoLibre's MELI current price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 42.7X represents a significant premium compared with the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry average of 25.5X and the broader Zacks Retail and Wholesale sector’s 25.7X, reflecting unrealistic expectations that threaten long-term sustainability. This premium would be easier to defend if growth were accelerating and margins widening, but the second quarter results point to the opposite, as slower earnings momentum, heavier spending and rising competition are pressuring profitability.

MELI’s P/E F12M Ratio Depicts Stretched Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Market Performance and Financial Results

MELI’s second-quarter 2025 results revealed a troubling disconnect between headline growth and underlying health. On a year-over-year basis, revenues climbed 34% to $6.8 billion, with gross merchandise volume up 21% and total payment volume rising 39%. Yet operating margin contracted 210 basis points to 12.2% and net income margin slipped to 7.7%, reflecting heavy subsidies and promotional spending.



Adjusted free cash flow of $454 million was reported for the quarter, but this figure was achieved only after $816 million in net fintech funding. Without that lending push, core operations would have delivered negative free cash flow, underscoring the fragile nature of MELI’s growth model.

Intensifying Competitive Threats from Superior Alternatives

MELI’s weakening fundamentals are amplified by rising competition. Amazon AMZN is scaling its logistics network in Latin America, enabling faster shipping that narrows MELI’s fulfillment edge. Beyond delivery, Amazon can cross-subsidize e-commerce with strong cash flows from cloud and advertising, a flexibility MELI lacks.



Sea Limited SE has strengthened its Shopee platform in Brazil, winning price-sensitive buyers with ultra-low-ticket strategies. Unlike MELI, Sea Limited offsets e-commerce losses through its gaming and fintech arms, giving it room to expand aggressively.



Meanwhile, eBay EBAY is building momentum in Latin America’s cross-border trade. Its established marketplace reputation helps attract merchants seeking international exposure. By offering lower-cost access to global buyers, eBay has positioned itself as a credible alternative. The combined presence of eBay, Amazon and Sea Limited intensifies pressure on MELI, exposing its dependence on subsidies to maintain relevance.

Geographic Concentration Heightens Vulnerabilities

MELI’s reliance on Brazil, Argentina and Mexico magnifies regional risks while offering little geographic diversification. In the second quarter of 2025, FX-neutral GMV in Brazil grew 29% year over year, but only after slashing free shipping thresholds, emphasizing volumes over sustainable margins. In the same quarter, Argentina’s currency volatility resulted in $117 million in foreign exchange losses, doubling year over year and directly weighing on net income.



Mexico posted higher fulfillment penetration in the second quarter of 2025; however, gains required aggressive financing concessions and deeper price cuts compared with the prior quarter. Unlike Amazon or eBay, which benefit from global diversification, MELI’s dependence on three fragile markets leaves it exposed to policy shifts, devaluations or inflation spikes that could quickly erode progress.

Rapid Credit Expansion Threatens Financial Stability

A key concern is MELI’s aggressive credit expansion. In the second quarter of 2025, the credit portfolio surged 91% year over year to $9.3 billion, despite weakening risk indicators. Credit cards accounted for 43% of total lending, up from 37% a year earlier, suggesting a rising shift toward higher-risk categories. Non-performing loans over 90 days stayed elevated at 18.5%, up 50 basis points sequentially, highlighting persistent stress in the book.



Net interest margin after losses contracted to 23% from 31.1% a year ago, reflecting deteriorating returns despite higher exposure. This credit-fueled growth model looks increasingly unsustainable in Latin America, where fragile consumer balance sheets and volatile conditions magnify default risk. Instead of strengthening MELI’s ecosystem, fintech now threatens overall stability by concentrating risk just as regional headwinds intensify.

Investment Thesis and Recommendation

Given these challenges, valuation looks increasingly stretched. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $9.88 per share, revised downward by 16.6% in the past 30 days. While the estimate still implies 26.18% year-over-year growth, the downward revision highlights weakening confidence in MELI’s earnings trajectory.

MercadoLibre, Inc. Price and Consensus

MercadoLibre, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MercadoLibre, Inc. Quote

This weakness is also reflected in recent performance. MELI shares have declined 4.6% over the past three months, underperforming the sector and industry’s growth of 8.3% and 11.7%, respectively. The pullback signals mounting investor concern over margin pressure, negative free cash flow and unsustainable credit expansion, all of which weigh on the ability to justify its premium valuation.

MELI Underperforms in Past 3 Months



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

MELI’s premium valuation stands on shaky ground as margins narrow, free cash flow weakens, and credit risks mount. Downward estimate revisions and share price underperformance versus the sector and industry reinforce the disconnect between expectations and fundamentals. Until the company demonstrates consistent, profitable growth, the stock remains unattractive at current levels.



Given these trends, MercadoLibre’s Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) appears well-justified.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

eBay Inc. (EBAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.