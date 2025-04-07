Should You Hold on to GTLB Stock Despite Its 27% Dip in YTD?

GitLab GTLB shares have lost 27.1% year to date, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s 21% decline and the Zacks Internet Software industry’s 18.3% drop.



GitLab’s recent share price decline reflects intensifying competition in the AI-driven code generation space, particularly from Microsoft's MSFT leading code repository platform, GitHub. With its vast developer base, GitHub has gained significant traction through GitHub Copilot, an AI-powered coding assistant developed in collaboration with OpenAI, reinforcing Microsoft’s dominance in the developer tools market.



Additionally, persistent macroeconomic headwinds and the rapid shift toward agentic AI capabilities present a growing challenge for GitLab.



However, GTLB's robust DevSecOps platform, including GitLab Ultimate, GitLab Dedicated and GitLab Duo solutions, has been a key driver of customer adoption and retention, strengthening its position in enterprise software development by enhancing security, scalability and AI-driven automation. GitLab now supports above 50 million registered users and is trusted by more than 50% of the Fortune 100 companies.

GTLB’s Prospects Ride on AI-Driven Portfolio

GitLab provides an AI-powered DevSecOps platform with a comprehensive suite of products that streamline software development, enhance security and accelerate delivery.



GitLab Ultimate, the company's flagship product, delivers an integrated DevSecOps solution, combining development, security and operations. The launch of Advanced SAST in September 2024 enhanced its security capabilities. As of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, GitLab Ultimate accounted for 50% of the company's Annual Recurring Revenues, highlighting its significance in driving customer adoption and revenue growth.



The availability of GitLab Duo, an AI-powered assistant, aims to enhance software development workflows by providing real-time code suggestions and improving developer productivity. Integrating AI into GitLab's platform underscores the company's commitment to innovation and addressing the evolving needs of modern development teams.



GitLab’s Duo Workflow product entered private beta in the fourth quarter of 2024. This new offering, which focuses on AI-driven software development, aims to leverage Generative AI to improve the software development lifecycle, making GTLB even more attractive to AI-driven companies and developers.

Strong Partner Base Aid GitLab

GTLB's partnerships with leading cloud providers, including Amazon's AMZN cloud division Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) and Zscaler ZS, enhance the platform's scalability and deployment capabilities. These partnerships strengthen GTLB’s competitive positioning in the DevSecOps market by ensuring seamless integration and secure cloud-based operations.



GitLab integrated GitLab Duo with Amazon Q to enhance AI-driven DevSecOps on AWS. This partnership improves security, scalability and efficiency, helping organizations develop and deploy software faster.



In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, Zscaler, a cloud security leader, selected GitLab in a competitive process, forming a partnership. This reinforces GTLB’s position in DevSecOps by enhancing security, streamlining workflows and expanding its enterprise adoption.

Conclusion: Hold GTLB Stock Now

Despite challenges like rising competition and cautious enterprise spending, GitLab’s strong AI-driven DevSecOps platform, strategic partnerships and growing enterprise adoption support long-term growth. Given these factors, investors may find it wise to retain the stock for now.

GitLab currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

